Peshawar - Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday said that it would regularly assess environmental impacts of the waste dumped at Shamshato dumping site.

Officials of WSSP, during a public hearing held here at Garhi Faizullah, assured the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and local residents that problems being faced by the locals due to the dumping site would be resolved.

Deputy Director EPA Waheed Khan, WSSP’s General Manager Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (PMER) Zamirul Hassan, General Manager (Operations) Riaz Ahmad, General Manager Project Ameer Muhammad and other officials of the WSSP were also present on the occasion.

Local elders apprised the EPA officials and WSSP of their problems regarding transportation of waste. On the occasion an Environmental Assessment Impact report submitted to the EPA by WSSP was presented before the locals.

GM PMER Zamirul Hassan said that WSSP taking steps to dispose of waste scientifically and protect ground water from contamination. “The waste is regularly fumigated to prevent it from becoming breeding ground for mosquitoes while lime is applied to control its stench,” he said.

EPA official Waheed Khan informed the gathering that WSSP would plant trees around the site for improvement of environment and control of stench. He said the sanitation company was a responsible entity and playing an important role in improvement of environment.

“WSSP will submit a report regarding environmental impacts of the site every three months, while team of EPA will conduct visit from time to time to check air and water quality of the area.” He said the report would be approved after proper discussion by committees and sub-committees of EPA.