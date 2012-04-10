The first group of five hundred Sikh Yatrees reached Wagha from India on Tuesday to participate in Baisakhi Mela on Friday. Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board received them at Wagha Railway Station. Around six thousand yatrees are expected to arrive in Pakistan through special trains to celebrate the mela. The Yatrees will visit Guradwara Punja Sahab in Hassanabdal and offer their rituals. They will also visit Nankana Sahib and other places of worship.