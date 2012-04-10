

LAHORE – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Syed Munawar Hasan expressed concerns over the reports of arrival of the US relief workers in Siachin and demanded of the government not to allow the foreign teams.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said the US might set up its intelligence network at the sensitive place. “Previously the US relief teams set up intelligence network in KPK and Azad Kashmir in 2005 when the areas were hit by the earthquake.”