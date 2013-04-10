

LAHORE – Dacoits robbed four residences in different parts of the city on Tuesday and made off with cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth 4.5 million rupees after holding the inmates’ hostage at gunpoint, police sources claimed.

Four gunmen walked into the house of Sohaib Ahmed in the Johar Town (Block-H-II) in the limits of Nawab Town police and snatched away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth two million rupees. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The police are investigating.

Five armed bandits stormed the house of one Anjum in the Mustafa Town police precincts and took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs one million. The robbers also thrashed the family members as they tried to put up resistance during the house robbery.

In another similar incident, five dacoits equipped with automatic weapons barged into the house of Saad Ullah in the (Ahmed Block) Garden Town Area. The robbers held up the family members at gunpoint and escaped after collecting cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs one million.

Four gunmen burst into the residence of Muhammad Ikram in the (R-Block) Johar Town in the limits of Satu Katla police and snatched away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs550000 at gunpoint.