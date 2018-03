LAHORE

Umar Akmal, who is playing the ongoing President’s Cup for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited, has been fined full match fess for showing dissent at umpire’s decision. During the match between SNGPL and Port Qasim, Umar Akmal stood ground and showed dissent to umpire Zameer Haider who adjudged him LBW off M Talha’s bowling. Match referee Khalid Niazi fined him full match fee Rs 7,000.