LAHORE - COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) Islamabad toppled Lancaster University by 78 runs in the first match of seven-match COMSATS–Lancaster Cricket Championship 2014 here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

CIIT Islamabad, after winning the toss, piled up 179 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Talal Shah played brilliant unbeaten knock of 55. He consumed just 33 balls and hammered three sixes and four boundaries in his breezy innings. Hamza Nasim also contributed invaluable 45 run off 30 balls. His innings was decorated with four boundaries and a six. Arsalan Asif faced 21 balls for his 24 runs. Sam Dyson, who captured two wickets for 29 runs, was the most successful bowler from the guest team while Basim Basheer and Andrew Zimmer got one wicket each conceding 26 and 47 runs respectively.

In reply, Lancaster University managed only 101 in 19 overs. Uzair Zameer destroyed the batting line up of visitors with his fierce pace. He grabbed 4 wickets for 20 runs. Talal Shah dismissed two batsmen of guest team at the expense of 17 runs while Hamza Nasim and Ghulam Subhani chipped in with one wicket each. Joe Molloy (24), Marley Ali (17) and Sam Dyson (12*) were the main scorers for the losing side. CIIT Abbottabad Campus outclassed Vehari-Sahiwal Campus by six wickets in another match of the championship.

CIIT Abbottabad batted first and managed to score 147 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Haseeb Nawaz (36*), M Yaseen (48), Zeeshan Qaiser (32) batted well and were the main contributors for the winners. Naveed Nadar clinched 3 wickets for 20 runs while Sohrab Khan and Ali Khan got one apiece for the losers.

In reply, CIIT Vehari-Sahiwal achieved the required target for the loss of four wickets in 18.5 overs. M Riaz was the player of the day who played well-decorated unbeaten innings of 73 runs and was ably assisted by Junaid Khatak who slammed 51 runs. Ali Umar Khan and Sultan got one wicket each for the winners.