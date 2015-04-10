ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Junior Davis Cup team got 3-0 hammering from hosts Australia in their inaugural match of the Junior Davis Cup qualifying round, played at Shepperton, Australia on Thursday. Pakistan though performed exceptionally in the qualifying round matches held in Malaysia and finished runners-up yet they were no match to top Australian players who won by 3-0. In the first match, Raza was thrashed by Ellis Blake 2-0 with the score of 0-6, 1-6. M Muzammil was crushed by De Minaur Alex in the second match 0-6, 0-6. In the doubles dead rubber mach, Pakistan No 1 junior Syed Nofil Kaleem Imam partnering with Muzammil lost against Vuradin/Lucas after a tough battle by 3-6, 0-6. Pakistan will play their second match against Vietnam and then India in the last match.