Islamabad - Mired in delays and controversies, at last the much-awaited cardiac centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences was commissioned on Thursday, with expanded capacity poised to provide cardiac care to the patients of the federal capital and its adjoining areas.

Inaugurated in 2006 by the former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, the centre was supposed to be completed by the end of 2008 but due to unforeseen reasons it took eight years to be completed, said Prof Faridullah Khan, Chairman of Cardiac Centre.

The project became quite controversial in the few past months due to excessive delay and discussions at different forums including federal ombudsman and parliamentary committees. But a few hiccups that were standing in the way of its commissioning have been rectified by the public works department and the rest would also be covered soon, he maintained.

Established with the cost of Rs 1.26 billion, the state-of-the-art centre has 128-bed facility to give cardiac care to the patients, the chairman informed. “Though the centre has performed 2,000 open-heart surgeries since its inauguration despite limited resources and facilities, now with its fully functional status about four to five open heart-surgeries can be performed on daily basis.”

The capacity of the centre has increased two to three times that had a huge patient load and patients were given up to six months dates to be operated, he added. Around, 90 per cent of the poor patients are treated free of cost with the financial help of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal and Heartfile, a nongovernmental organisation. And those who are supposed to pay the cost are almost half as compared to the other hospital, he maintained.

Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology is leading in Rawalpindi but in Islamabad it’s the first public sector facility offering open-heart surgery with its two well-equipped advanced operation theatres, said Dr Mah Rukh, a cardiologist at the centre.

But the centre faces human resource dearth as the hired staff left due to delays and non-payment of salaries, said Prof Faridullah Khan. PC-4 of the centre should be approved to hire new staff and already working employees should be regularised to use maximum capacity of the centre, he urged the authorities present at the commissioning ceremony.

Earlier, various departments of the centre were functioning but with limited capacity but now the centre has been made fully functional with much more capacity and facilities except private wards, which by the way is not a priority of the administration so far who had many treatment opportunities, remarked Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (Pims),Prof Javed Akram.

Regarding the malpractices and complaints in cath-lab, he said, the rest of the two labs would be made functional soon and the hospital would import the setting equipment itself.

Cardiovascular diseases are the number one killer in the world and Pakistan is no exception to this, he shared. “In every four-and-a-half seconds a Pakistani is losing life due to cardiovascular diseases and every second person is suffering with hyper tension in Pakistan. In such an alarming situation the centre has a great responsibility to live up to the expectation of the increasing number of cardiac patients.”

“We probably are genetically predisposed to this menace but 50 percent risk factors of our environment, life style and dietary habits that are playing major contributing role in spread of cardiac related problems can be controlled”, he said. “So the university is planning to launch Master’s programme in preventive cardiology.” Barrister Usman Ibrahim, Minister of State, Capital Administration & Development Division, who was the chief guest of full commissioning of Cardiac Centre paid heartiest tributes to late Dr Shahid Nawaz Malik, former head of the department who was shot in the hospital premises in February and a week after succumbed to injuries. The Minister declared Cardiac Centre Auditorium as “Shahaid Nawaz Auditorium.”