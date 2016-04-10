PARIS - Sporadic violence erupted as tens of thousands of people took to the streets in dozens of French cities on Saturday in the latest protests against labour reforms seen as threatening workers' rights. Police and protesters clashed in western Rennes and Nantes as well as Paris, leaving several injured, as demonstrations across the country aimed to keep up pressure against the reforms, which will make it easier for struggling companies to fire workers. From Paris to northern Lille, to eastern Strasbourg and southwestern Toulouse, some 200 cities saw protests over "The Bosses' Law", as it was dubbed on a marcher's banner in Toulouse. "We're starting the second month (of protests)," Jean-Claude Mailly of the Force Ouvriere trade union said in Paris as the sixth in a relentless series kicked off. "We're not afraid of losing steam." Turnout however appeared to be far lower than a peak on March 31 when 390,000 people took part, according to police, while the total of organisers' estimates was 1.2m nationwide.

On Saturday police in Rennes used tear gas and stun grenades in clashes with protesters, with three members of the security forces needing emergency care and unconfirmed reports of another 19 people injured. In nearby Nantes, hundreds of youths erected barricades and threw stones, bottles and eggs at security forces who responded with stun guns and tear gas. Paris police also used tear gas against several dozen masked protesters throwing bottles and firecrackers, leaving one officer wounded.