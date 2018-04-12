Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 152 people were murdered during the first three months of the current year in Gujranwala Division while 137 killings were reported in the same period of 2017, police officials said.

There were 353 accused directly or indirectly involved in the killings in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts, they said. Ratio of the murders remains higher in 2018 than the same period of 2017.

Social circles said that the main reason behind the growing rate of murders was the poor strategy of police and increase in crimes besides growing enmities that resulted in the increase in the murders and assassinations.

Police could not promote patch-up and at police station level while innocent people were brutally murdered and became the victim of the old enmities.

They said that the growing rate of murders has proved that there was lack of the good policing and cooperation between police and public. They said police promote patch-up policy between the rival groups to end their old enmities and to halt murders by taking all the segments of the society on board for establishing peace.