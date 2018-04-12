Share:

KASUR-The district police claimed to have arrested 24 suspects allegedly involved in sale of pornographic material in different areas of Kasur district here the other day.

The police sources say that a vigorous crackdown was launched on suspects involved in selling pornographic material on the orders of Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat. During the operation, suspects including Shakil, Mazhar and Tauqeer were apprehended in jurisdiction of A-Division police; Riaz, Hussain, Gulzar, Hamid, Mustafa and Iqbal were arrested from Khuddian village; Javed, Rashid and Muzamil were nabbed in Kasur Saddr police precincts; Hamid, Saddam, Javed, Usama, Allah Ditta and Chand were held in jurisdiction of Pattoki City police; Hassan, Azmat, Shan and Afzal were nicked in limits of Phoolnagar City police while a suspect namely Sajid was lassoed in Sarai Mughal police precincts.

The police seized several computers, LCDs, laptops, USBs, memory cards and other accessories containing pornographic material. The police registered cases against them and launched investigation.

The DPO, on the occasion, said that the police would continue tightening the noose around those selling pornographic material in the district. "We will not sit idle until elimination of the last person involved in the malpractice," he vowed. He sought assistance from all segments of the society to cooperate with police to root out the evil. He also urged mediamen to play their due role in this regard.