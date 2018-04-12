Share:

KARACHI - The desertion from MQM-P to PSP continued as another legislator Saleem Bandhani announced joining Kamal‘s led party on Monday.

Bandhani who was elected as an MPA from provincial constituencies from Sukkur made this announcement while addressing a press conference along with Syed Mustafa Kamal at party headquarter Pakistan House.

“PSP is the only platform that progressing smoothly for betterment of people. I once again invite Khalid Maqbool Siddiuqi and Dr Farooq Sattar to bond with PSP to open new era of progress and prosperity,” said Kamal while talking to the media men.

During last 11 days five MQM-P MPAs and four MNAs joined PSP and resident of the respective constituencies affirmed the legislators’ decision.

Lambasting private power company over prolonged loadshedding in Karachi, Kamal said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif instead of resolving the power outages from country kept narrating his agenda, why I was expelled. Nawaz should be ashamed as he did nothing and still claim that he would have ended loadshedding in the country if not removed from power, said PSP chairman.

“It seems like, I am at home as many of my old companions are already part of PSP,” said Bandhani and remarked that there was no pressure on him to switch the party. He said he remained in MQM for last 30 years and during this period he had learnt a lot from Anis Qaimkhani.

MQM failed to deliver while only progress was witnessed when Mustafa Kamal severed the city as a Mayor, he said and added Kamal is the only man left who can bring the people from crisis.

Sources revealed that more MQM-P were in the queue to join PSP. Currently many legislators were circulating over switch of loyalties that includes major the name of MQM-P legislators those have voted in favour of Pakistan People Party (PPP) in the election of upper house of the parliament held earlier in the month of March. MQM-P female legislators Sumeta Afzal Syed and Shahzia Jawaid are likely to join PSP folds.