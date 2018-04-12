Share:

KARACHI - The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio in Sindh on Monday launched 4th polio campaign of 2018 in all districts of Sindh province.

Approximately 8.6 million children across the province, including 2.4 million in Karachi, would be administrated polio drops from April 09 to April 13, 2018.

More than 56,000 teams (12,000 in Karachi) are participating in polio drive while 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to the teams in Karachi city. Karachi Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan has inaugurated the five-day polio campaign in Karachi by administrating polio drop to a child.

He said more than 2.3 million children under five-year age would be administered polio drops across Karachi city during the drive.

He informed that vaccination of children is national duty and parents should cooperate with polio teams. He said children were being administrated Vitamin A drops along with polio vaccination.

The commissioner said that strict action had been taken against private schools owners in the district central who had refused to administration polio drops to students.

He urged the private schools to coordinate with polio teams during ongoing campaign.