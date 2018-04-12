Share:

CALIFORNIA-Apple has announced a new red edition of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus that will be available later this week.

The Red special edition handsets feature a red back design and a black bezel. They are the latest red-coloured offerings developed to support Red, a foundation aims to fight AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. For iPhone X, there is no new hardware but there is a special leather folio case.

Apple says the special edition iPhone will be available to order from tomorrow and will be in stores from Friday.

‘This special edition (Product) Red iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS,’ said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. ‘iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus improve on everything we love about iPhone, including Retina HD displays that are more beautiful than ever, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone with the A11 Bionic and more advanced cameras for unbelievable photos and videos.’

Each (Product) Red iPhone is sold for the same price as a standard model, however Apple will donate a portion of the sale to the Global Fund.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available in two storage capacities, 64GB and 256GB. The (Product) Red edition iPhone 8 costs $699 and $849 for the 64GB and 256GB models respectively, and (Product) Red iPhone 8 Plus is priced at $949.

The latest edition to the (Product) Red range the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will join several other accessories and products.

This is not the first time that Apple has teamed up with the organistation.

In March 2017, the Cupertino firm unveiled a red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus starting at $749 and a new 9.7-inch iPad costing $422.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were released in a red aluminium finish to mark 10 years of partnership between Apple and the ethical consumerism brand.

The handsets featured a stainless steel Apple logo, and were released in 128 GB and 256 GB versions.

(Red) was set up by U2 front-man Bono and philanthropist Bobby Shriver, and donates funding to worthwhile causes - like The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

(Red)‘s work provides access to life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa, which is home to more than two thirds of the world’s HIV-positive population.

One hundred percent of all money raised by (Red) goes directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counselling, treatment and prevention programmes with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mums to their babies.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $500 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.