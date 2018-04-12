Share:

KARACHI - The budget for the next fiscal year 2018-19 would be tabled in the provincial assembly on May 5 and the government would ensure that the assembly pass the budget before May 20 in order to get some time before the dissolution of the assemblies after completing their tenure of five years on May 28.

This was informed by the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah who also has the portfolio of the provincial finance minister during the Sindh cabinet meeting at the Sindh Secretariat on Monday. The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at 7th floor of New Sindh Secretariat.

The cabinet also took some important decisions including approving new External Debt Management Manual (EDMM), Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority Budget, Sindh University and Institutes Laws (Amendment Bill) and also expressed serious reservations against growing load shedding and federal government reluctance to name new Islamabad International Airport after the name of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir bhutto. .

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the objective of External Debt Management Manual was to describe the policies and procedures governing External Debt Management by Sindh government. He added that it should be used for day-to-day management of external debt activities “where appropriate, diagrams and flow charts are used to facilitate users’ understanding of the process and workflow,” he said and went on saying “this document is prepared to meet all basic requirements and to attain the desired internal controls over external debt management policies at the provincial level.”

The manual explains activities relating to external debt management, the need for controls, the nature and content of the work processes and importance of aspects such as debt recording, servicing and reporting. The cabinet approved the manual.

The cabinet also approved Rs555.166 million budget for 2017-18. The budget has been estimated at Rs555.166 million which includes Rs200 million for government grant, Rs355.166 million from SKAA’s own resources. In the budget 22 posts of grade BPS-1 to grade BPS-20 have been created and Rs 45 million have been allocated low housing scheme.

To a question about expenditures, the chief minister was told that Rs325.166 million would be spent on salaries, Rs109 million would be non-development expenditures and Rs121 million would be development expenditures.

There are 1409 katchi abadies, of them 1251 have been regularized. Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro pointed out that an old katchi abadi at Larkana was inaugurated by Shaheed Bhutto has not been regularized so far. On this the chief minister directed Minister for Katchi Abadies Murtaza Baloch to personally visit the scheme and regularise it at the earliest.

The cabinet also took up the Sindh Universities and Institutes Law (Amendment) Bill 2018 passed by Sindh Assembly and referred back by Sindh Governor for re-consideration. The cabinet expressed reservations on the language the governor had used in his observations for referring it back to Sindh assembly. It was pointed out that the conduct of the Governor cannot be discussed in the assembly. Since the chief minister is elected representative and is answerable to the assembly, therefore he has been given the powers of appointing vice chancellor through a search committee and a proper procedure has been worked out in the draft law to remove a vice chancellor in case of serious allegations proved through a inquiry committee.

The cabinet approved the draft referred back to the Sindh assembly for reconsideration and also added some other recommendations and directed the secretary U&B to vet it from the law department and with the approval of the chief minister send it to the assembly for reconsideration.

The cabinet was told that the Prosecutor General Shahadat Awan has resigned due to his personal reasons, therefore the post cannot be left vacant for long. The cabinet approved the appointment of Dr Syed Fiaz ul Hassan Shah as new Prosecutor general and directed the chief secretary to issue his notification.

The cabinet on the recommendation of the Labour department discussed some proposed amendments in the Sindh Employees Social Security (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Sindh Workers Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill 2018, Sindh Employees Old-Age Benefit (Amendment) Bill 2018 and Sindh Minimum Wage (Amendment) Bill 2018. The cabinet was told that the amendments were proposed on the recommendations of the first Sindh Labour Tripartite Conference held on December 11.

The cabinet also approved amendment in the west Pakistan Highways Ordinance, 1959. Now the new draft law would be called The west Pakistan Highways (Sindh Amendment) Act 2018.

The cabinet also voiced concerned that the federal government was reluctant to name the new international airport constructed in Islamabad. The cabinet urged the federal government to the name the airport after Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto.

The cabinet also expressed concerned that the federal government has started prolonged loadshedding all over Sindh. The cabinet urged the federal government to have mercy on the people of Sindh and stop loadshedding in this sweltering weather.