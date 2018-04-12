Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir inaugurated screening camp for special children at Government Central High School for Deaf Gulberg on Monday. Punjab government is setting up camps at 276 schools across the province for screening of more than 31,000 children.

So far 24,500 special children have been screed.

Additional Secretary Health Dr Asim Altaf, Deputy Secretary Dr Yadullah, CEO Health, Lahore Dr Shahnaz Naseem, DO Special Education Shahzad Haroon Bhutta and Director Sports Special Education Syed Kazim Shah were present.

Kh Imran Nazir said that screening process has been completed in 13 out of 19 schools in Lahore, in which 1968 children have been screened.

He appealed the parents of special children to take maximum benefit from these camps. He said that vaccination of hepatitis and other diseases were also being provided in these campuses