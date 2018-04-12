Share:

China on Monday termed the recent visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Afghanistan an important step for improving the relations between Islamabad and Kabul.

“The Pakistani prime minister visited Afghanistan. It is an important step for improving the relations between the two countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang commented during his regular briefing.

He said the visit also demonstrated sincere wishes and firm resolve of the two countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation.

The Chinese side noted that both countries had reached many consensuses on promoting Afghan peace process and enhance regional inter-connectivity, he added. “China highly appreciates this and firmly supports this. I think that this is conducive for early achievement of peace and development.”