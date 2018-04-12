Share:

Islamabad - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat said Monday that as long as the Kashmir dispute remains unresolved, stability in South Asia will remain a distant dream. He said this while addressing the participants and faculty of Naval War Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

The JCSC chairman dilated upon the national security dynamics, challenges and opportunities. He highlighted the increasingly fluid security environment, shaped by a dynamic mix of emerging challenges and opportunities.

He said that Pakistan’s national potential is immense. He expressed full confidence in the resilience and dynamism of the nation to optimize its national power. Talking about the regional peace and stability, Gen Hayat specifically referred to the escalating Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir, particularly the brutal incident of Shopian and Islamabad districts. Earlier upon arrival, Gen Hayat was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy war college Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi.