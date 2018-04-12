Share:

KASUR-Additional District and Sessions Judge Rafaqat Ali Qamar acquitted former Mustafabad police SHO Tariq Bashir Cheema and his gunman Ashraf due to lack of evidence in murder case of Mudassar killed during a 'police shootout' here the other day.

In 2017, a six-year-old girl Eman Fatima, resident of Ali Park locality was raped and murdered by an unidentified accused. Kasur police officers including DSP Saddr Mirza Arif Rasheed, former Saddr police SHO Younus Dogar, former B-Division police SHO Riaz Abbas and Tariq Bashir Cheema had allegedly killed a youth namely Mudassir, resident of Peruwala in an alleged shootout, declaring him as the rapist and murderer of the minor girl. Later, the circumstances proved his innocence as Imran, murderer of Zainab Ansari, confessed to have raped and murdered eight minor girls including Eman Fatima. It is to be noted that Mirza Arif Rasheed, Younus Dogar and Riaz Abbas had already got pre-arrest bails.