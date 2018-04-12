Share:

Dell showcases its unique range of products

LAHORE (PR): At the Dell Experience Roadshow held in Lahore Monday, Dell Pakistan displayed the range of its innovative client devices that are designed to enhance user experience.

At the Dell Consumer # Dell Experience Roadshow, Dell unveiled a new suite of world class products to address the myriad ways people work and play. In addition to showcasing some of the latest devices, Dell also highlighted the incredible innovations embedded within these products that are intended to improve performance, functionality and the overall user experience.

The devices displayed at the roadshow included the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 notebooks, Dell Gaming series, Latitude and Vostro notebooks. Powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core processors, these latest Intel Quad Core™ CPUs provides significant performance improvements. Dell is committed to offer the best technology to customers in Pakistan. Products are designed to provide mobility, power and flexibility to its users.

Fatima Fertilizer partners with govt to increase per acre yield

LAHORE (PR): By introducing a wide variety of specialty fertilizers meant for Pakistani soils under the brand name of “Sarsabz”, Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd has strenuously worked on increasing farmers’ per acre yields and ROI enough to pay-back their fertilizer input costs. Having established a strong foot-hold for their products, Fatima Fertilizers has moved on from being a fertilizer manufacturer to an “agri solution provider”.

The foundations for this have been laid by the company’s MoU with the government of Punjab on digitalization of agriculture. The scope of MoU covers two key initiatives the government of Punjab is taking in partnership with Fatima Fertilizer - development and dissemination of Agriculture ICT for Farmers and setting up of Farm Mechanization Centers throughout the province.

The digitized agriculture (ICT driven) covers the entire value-chain of agriculture; giving the farmers access to real-time data on crop best management practices, weather and markets. With inclusion of mobile wallet, agri-financing and agri-input sourcing is going to attain major value addition. Fatima Fertilizer’s farmer engagement team and government’s agri 2.0 extension program will jointly provide farmers with soil analysis and recommend balanced use of nutrients and other agri-inputs. This will lead to tremendous cost savings and increase in yields for the farmers who have traditionally relied on generalized formulas for fertilizer and agri-input application. Furthermore, six farm mechanization centers are being set up in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Okara, Multan and Muzaffargarh. These centers will provide farmers with world-class hi-tech machinery through a service based model at affordable rent. The machinery will be booked by farmers through specialized mobile app; it will automate all labor intensive activities at the farm and compile data for each acre of land.

Furthermore, the centers will provide training to farm laborers on usage of machinery and analysis of the data collected, thereby further enriching their jobs and empowering them to make better decisions.

Zong 4G’s concept stores offer digital services under one roof

ISLAMABAD (PR): 4G mobile phones, accessories, IOT solutions, a gaming zone, and the paramount of all - the one to one customer support for most affordable option for 4G connectivity. You name it and the most preferred network of Pakistan – Zong 4G, has it all under roof for its customers in the new concept stores.

For people who need everything related to a handset and its services, Zong 4G is providing it all through the company’s newly established concept stores. Zong 4G opened the doors for state of art multi-purpose concept store in capital and major cities of Pakistan, which are making life easier for its customers by providing all services and solutions in its concept stores.

Zong 4G’s tech- savvy mutli-purpose stores are adhering to its customer’s convenience by providing them with innovative, affordable and best 4G connectivity and complementing solution options.

NAFA name changed

KARACHI (PR): NAFA has announced its name change to NBP Funds. NBP is the prime sponsor of the company and the management believes that the name and logo change will enable it to further grow its retail outreach.

There is no change in the ownership and/or management structure of the company, and the funds will continue to use the “NAFA” brand name. NBP Funds is the largest asset management company in the country with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 110 billion. It has been awarded an AM1 rating (very high quality) by PACRA, which is the highest rating offered to any asset management company in Pakistan.