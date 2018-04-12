Share:

islamabad-Federal Minister for Communications Senator Dr Hafiz Abdul Karim has said that despite adverse conditions and hindrances, the PML-N government has placed tremendous developmental works on record.

Completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will usher in a new era of development for the people of Pakistan and of the whole region, he said while talking to a delegation of China in his office at Ministry of Communications here on Monday.

The minister said Pak China Friendship is deep rooted and time tested. The Minister said people of both the neighbouring countries, Pakistan and China enjoy a close relationship and completion of the CPEC will give new dimensions to this friendship.

He said the anti-Pakistan elements tried their level best to turn CPEC into a failure, but they were ultimately faced with disappointment.

He said, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the government attained a high level of public service.

He said the government is determined to link Pakistan with the rest of the world to facilitate trade and open up new avenues of development.

Expressing gratitude to the visiting guests, he hoped for earlier completion of the gigantic CPEC project.