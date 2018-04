Share:



Protesters hold placards during a rally against the outgoing cabinet led by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague.



Protesters hold placards during a rally against the outgoing cabinet led by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague.



Protesters hold placards during a rally against the outgoing cabinet led by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague.



Protesters hold placards during a rally against the outgoing cabinet led by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague.