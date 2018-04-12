Share:

Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal said that in order to maintain law and order situation in the country, it is necessary for everyone to have indiscriminate access to justice.

“In this regard, the key role lies on the judiciary because the society can remain peaceful only if every citizen has access to justice,” he said while chairing a meeting held to review the security of Judicial Complex on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sara Hayat, Azeem Akhter, Captain Hamza Asad Abaasi, Tahir Anees, District Officer Special Branch (SB) of Punjab Police, Ehsaan ul Haq SDO Building, Waqar Ahmed SDO Highway, Muhammad Ashraf Chief Instructor Civil Defense, Raja Amir General Sectary District Bar Association and other concerned officers .

Addressing the meeting, DC Talat Mehmood Gondal said that lawyers, who play the most important role in providing justice to people, are faced with threats to their life on account of their profession.

He said it is the duty of district administration to ensure proper security for the safety of courts and lawyers. He vowed that district administration would take required measures to ensure their safety.

While reviewing the detailed report of Special Branch (SB), DC directed the focal person of lawyers to close multiple entry points to the court since it is not feasible to provide security at so many points. He also formed a committee of 6 members including persons AC City Maleha Jamal, SB, Civil Defense, police and general sectary lawyers association who will pay a field visit and submit their report at earliest. He added that 67 out of 77 installed security cameras are in working condition and ordered SNA to operate the other. Walk-through gates on all entry points should be installed while the security guards should be directed for strict security checking.