PESHAWAR - The Fata Tribunal Monday adjourned hearing of Dr Shakeel Afridi’s case for 50 days. The case of Dr Afridi was taken up by the Tribunal on Monday but the hearing could not be conducted due to absence of the prosecutor.

The tribunal expressed annoyance over the absence of the prosecutor and adjourned the case till May 31. The prosecutor was asked to ensure his presence on the next hearing. Dr Afridi was arrested in 2011 following a US operation inside Pakistan to kill then al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. He faces charges of ties with banned outfits. The political administration of Khyber Agency had awarded 33 years imprisonment to Dr Afridi in 2012 over his ties with banned outfits.

He was also blamed for providing medical assistance to chief of a banned organisation, Mangal Bagh, who is wanted to security forces in several terrorist activities in Tehsil Bara of Khyber Agency.

After the arrest of Dr Afridi, reports emerged that he ran a fake vaccination campaign in Abbottabad to help the US tracing Osama bin Laden.

The US has demanded Pakistan to release Dr Afridi. However, Pakistan insists that he will be dealt with according to Pakistani laws.