MIRPUR (AJK)-Seasoned academicians also hailing from various developed nations addressed the 'International Conference on Power, Energy and Smart Grid' held at Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) on Monday.

They suggested the invention and innovation of inexpensive resources for the generation of electricity to combat the prevailing energy crisis especially in the developing countries like Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir through utilisation of huge available natural potential in the areas.

AJK Power Minister Raja Nisar Ahmed inaugurated the conference, first of its own kind in Azad Jammu Kashmir. It was hosted by Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) with the coordination of Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, Pakistan Science Foundation and Laraib Energy Limited. They discussed devise mechanism, harmonious to the need of the modern era, to combat the growing energy crisis in various parts of the world with prime focus to successfully meet the future needs of the uninterrupted supply of electricity in the devolving parts of the world.

The inaugural session was chaired by Dean Faculty of Engineering, UET Lahore Dr Sohail Aftab Qureshi with the chief host of the global congregation Vice Chancellor of the MUST Habibur Rehman.

The VC highlighted the importance of holding of the conference for making both the faculty and the students of electrical and electronics engineering of MUST acquainted with the modern means to boost their skills in line with the needs of the modern age.

Unveiling the salient features of the conference, Publication Chair and Senior Member International Electrical and Electronics Engineering (SMIEEE) Dr Anzar Mahmood said that the prime focus of the global moot was to promote research in the area of power systems and energy to cope with the technological challenges, energy crises situation and environmental issues faced by the power and energy sectors in different parts of the world.

He underlined that it was the first International Electrical and Electronics Engineering conference in AJK that the Department of Electrical (Powr) Engineering at MUST was hosting to bring researchers, scientists, engineers and scholars together from all over the world to share their ideas and research.

The attendees included Dean Faculty of Engineering, UET Lahore Prof Dr Sohail Aftab Qureshi, Dr M Arshad Islam Assistant Professor from Capital University of Engineering and Technology, Dr Klaus Leifer from Engineering Services Applied Material Science UPPSALA University Sweden, Prof Dr Nidhal Carla Bouaynaya, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Rowen University New Jersey USA.

They delivered speeches containing in-depth research on their respective topics including "Improving the Efficiency of Energy Materials Through Spectra Analysis" and "How Can Deep Learning Create A Smarter Grid".

Seasoned academicians from the MUST included Registrar Waris Jiraal, Dr Anzar Mahmood, Prof Muhammad Arif Khan, Dr Syed Hassan Mujtaba Jaffery, Dr Illayas Minhas, Riaz Hussain. Dr Mahboob Alam, Dr Sajaad Manzoor, Assistant Prof Rub Nawaz, Assistant Prof Zaffar Azam, Atiq Baig, Munawar Sultan and Naeem Rattayal.

Chief guest Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan said that the AJK government was taking measures to overcome the energy crisis.

Nisar referred to the existing, under-construction hydro-power generation projects in Azad Jammu Kashmir including 1400-MW Mangla Power House, New Bong Laraib Hydel Power Project, Jagraan Hydel Power project, 969-MW Neelam Jhelum Hydel Power Project (to be inaugurated on April 13), Gulpur, Azad Pattan, Karote Hydro Power projects and upcoming Kohala Hydel Power projects in AJK.

He said that since shortage of energy was a major problem in the country. He hoped that with the timely completion of the under construction and proposed power projects in AJK will help overcome the energy crisis.

Referring to the fruit of the upcoming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the minister said that the gigantic project of national progress and prosperity will also open new vistas of speedy economic progress and prosperity in Azad Jammu Kashmir. In AJK, 9th Special Economic Zone was going to be set up under the mega project, he underlined. He said that CPEC will strengthen the socio economic conditions of Pakistan including AJK.

Addressing the Conference, vice chancellor said that such seminars bring a lot of benefits, provide opportunities for making friendships and developing collaboration.

He hoped that the conference will help the faculty and students of our university in establishing research collaboration and developing joint research projects. "I would like to assure the participants that this University will take every possible measure for developing research collaboration and academic links with participating delegates and their institutions."

Dr Habibur Rehman also called upon the peace-loving nations and human rights organisations to exert pressure on India for early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue is the key to durable peace in the world over in general and South East Asia in particular.

He called upon the international community to perform its due global obligations for the resolution of Kashmir conflict in accordance to the UN Security Council's resolution which clearly spoke of free and fair plebiscite granting opportunity to the people of Kashmir to decide their future according to their own will. He strongly condemned the recent wave of killing in Shopian in IOK by the Indian occupying forces which led to the martyrdom of over 20 unarmed and innocent people of Kashmir last Sunday.