Share:

Gilgit:- Supreme Appellate Court Monday declared Hunza by-election as void, illegal and unlawful and directed the Chief Election Commissioner GB to de-notify Saleem Khan as Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly member. Runner up candidate in by-election Abidullah Baig had filed the petition against Khan. Rana Shamim, chief justice of Supreme Appellate Court, said in the judgment Khan is a defaulter so he could not contest the election.–Meraj Alam

The judgment added that the Chief Election Commissioner is directed to de-notify Khan as member GB Assembly and announce new schedule of by-election within two weeks. Meraj Alam