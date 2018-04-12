Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 67,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 80,000 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1390.94 feet, which was 10.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 25,800 cusecs while outflow at 18,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1064.00 feet, which was 24.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 20,800 cusecs and 16,000 cusecs respectively.