JERUSALEM - Israeli fighter jets targeted a Hamas "military target" in northern Gaza on Monday in response to Palestinians infiltrating the border and laying bombs the previous day, the army said.

Palestinian security sources in Gaza said the Israeli strikes hit a base in Jabalia belonging to Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, and farmland near Beit Lahia, causing damage but no injuries. The Israeli strike came a day after suspects crossed the northern Gaza border fence, leaving "explosive devices" that were found by the army.

The border fence between the Palestinian enclave and Israel has become the backdrop of mass Gaza demonstrations that lead to deadly clashes. Israel has faced mounting questions over its use of live fire after 10 days of protests and clashes along the Gaza Strip border. On Monday, the Gaza health ministry said Marwan Qudeih, 45, who was wounded by Israeli fire east of Khan Yunis on March 30, died of his wounds. His death brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since then to 31.

Israel says it opens fire when necessary to stop damage to the border fence, infiltrations and attempted attacks. It alleges Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip and with whom it has fought three wars since 2008, is seeking to use the protests as cover to carry out violence.

"The IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) views with great severity the Hamas terror organisation endeavours to turn the security fence parameter into a combat zone while attempting to damage security and defence infrastructure," the army said in its Monday statement.

Rights groups have harshly criticised Israeli soldiers' actions, and Palestinians say protesters are being shot while posing no threat to troops.

On Sunday, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said she was opening a preliminary probe to determine whether there was enough evidence to launch a full-blown investigation into any alleged crimes committed by Israel or Hamas.

Russia condemns Israel's '

indiscriminate' fire in Gaza

Russia on Monday condemned "unacceptable" and "indiscriminate" fire by the Israeli army in clashes that have left some 30 Palestinians dead in the Gaza strip.

"Considering that the indiscriminate use of force against the civilian population is absolutely unacceptable, we once again call upon the Palestinians and Israelis to refrain from steps that will exacerbate this dangerous tension," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement. It said it supported calls by the UN to conduct an investigation into the violence.

Israel has faced mounting questions over its use of live fire after 10 days of protests and violence along the Gaza Strip border in which its forces have killed 30 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Palestinians want probe on 'assailant' killed by Israeli fire

A Palestinian rights group called Monday for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Palestinian shot after allegedly attempting to attack Israeli soldiers.

Mohammad Anbar, 46, was pronounced dead in an Israeli hospital near Tel Aviv on Sunday, six days after being shot by a security guard while charging at soldiers wielding a knife at a northern West Bank military checkpoint, according to an Israeli security source.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, however, argues the gunfire was not justified.

The PCHR also alleged that Anbar's brother and sister were not allowed to visit him in hospital to prevent him from "revealing the circumstances of the gunfire".

The Palestinian NGO called for an "immediate and impartial investigation" into Anbar's death and for the "international community to compel Israel to respect international law and humanitarian law".

Palestinians seen by Israeli forces as lone-wolf attackers have regularly carried out stabbings against Israelis in recent years.

Israeli forces have also been accused of using excessive force in certain cases.