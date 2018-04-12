Share:

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police on Monday revealed that it would embrace a deterrent approach against two wheelers for lane violation as several awareness campaigns had not bore the desired fruits. The Public demanded a strict action to be taken against young motorists to stop violating traffic rules on busy roads by using wrong lanes as the lives of road-users are under a threat as sometimes their violation leads to lethal accidents.

Public Relation Officer Shamas while talking to APP said that they had forwarded the proposals for heavy fines on violators of traffic rules to authorities concerned as existing fines were not enough to coup such lawbreakers.

However, he expressed hope that the said proposition would be approved in coming days and called it a useful tool to avoid untoward accidents on roads adding that “issuing a ticket to a violator is not the only solution as there are some western countries that send such violators to jail”.

We have conducted many rounds of awareness campaigns and will continue to do so but deterrent approach is also required on war footing. He informed that they had also requested the authorities concerned for more recruitment of traffic sergeants as it is also an issue being faced by his department to ensure better traffic mechanism.

A traffic sergeant requesting not to be named said that traffic police was overburdened due to dearth of personnel. ” We have to accommodate VIP movements, influx of traffic and 16 hours duty is very extreme.” Urging for more recruitment of workforce he questioned,” How can we issue tickets to violators to establish our writ in this situation?”

M Aftab, a commuter said “many motorbike users sneak through wrong lanes that are not allocated for the use of fast-lanes, which are only allowed for overtaking or for emergency purposes”.

He expressed regret while informing that he used to travel from media town to Zero Point and observed the shortage of traffic personnel on his way adding that “one can also see the same on major roads like Islamabad Expressway and Kashmir Highway”.

Another commuter Iftikhar Ahmed said “I never ever violated any traffic rule while using roads of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to secure my own and other lives but I can’t do anything when an under-age motor biker openly violates traffic rules and uses wrong lanes.”

“Due to inappropriate driving of young motorists, many citizens face problems while using roads as such motorists immediately come to the wrong lane and have - hit the bumpers of motor-cars far too many times,” said Iftikhar.