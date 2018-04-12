Share:

Rawalpindi - An additional and sessions judge on Monday cancelled the interim bail of an accused who along with his father was involved in kidnapping of a 22 year old man after the prosecution argued the kidnappers had sold the detainee out at hands of some terrorists outfits.

Banni police have arrested the accused named Ahmed Ali outside the courtroom and shifted him to police station for further investigation. Earlier, a court of law had also sent Muhammad Amin, the father of Ahmed Ali, to Adiala Jail in the same kidnapping case.

Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Raja Ajmal resumed hearing in the case when the defence lawyer argued before court that his client Ahmed Ali is innocent and has nothing to do with the kidnapping.

He added that his client had approached courts by filing applications under section 22-A of CrPc before registration of case against him to bar police from harassing him.

Opposing the comments, the prosecutor Chaudhry Sarfraz Ahmed Chadar, Advocate High Court, told judge that the accused had confessed his crime by tabling applications before courts. He alleged that both the father and son were active members of an organized kidnapping gang involved in selling the detainees to terrorist outfits for committing terrorist acts.

He argued that a witness had also told police that the kidnappers had earlier brought the detainee to a homeopathic doctor at Bohar Bazaar but later on took him back and then sold him.

The prosecutor prayed to the judge to cancel the pre-arrest bail of the accused so that police could arrest and interrogate him.

ASJ Raja Ajmal cancelled pre-arrest bail of the accused and police rounded him up outside courtroom.

On 10/8/2015, Rehmat Ali, a resident of Muhala Raja Sultan, lodged a complaint with Police Station Banni stating Muhammad Abrar, the nephew of his wife, had reached his house from Sialkot for work purpose.

He added his wife snubbed her nephew for failing in matriculation examination on which he got upset and left the house. The complainant accused Muhammad Amin and his son Ahmed Ali of bringing Abrar to clinic of a homeopathic doctor and later on kidnapping him.

He appealed to the police to register a case. Police lodged case and arrested Muhammad Amin and produced him before a court of law. The judge sent the accused to Adiala Jail.

A police officer stationed in PS Banni confirmed arrest of accused Ahmed Ali and told police would produce him before court of area magistrate today (Tuesday) for obtaining physical remand for further investigation.