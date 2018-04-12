Share:

With three more MQM lawmakers joining the ranks, the PSP has become an emerging force, boasting a shift in the power dynamics in the region. The defection of the lawmakers brings a hitherto fledgling PSP to the fore as the victor in the shambles left behind a flagging MQM. The conjectures and bravado driven rhetoric over whether PTI or PPP would be the one to capitalize on the MQMs internal fissures and the resulting power vacuum in the metropolis are left disavowed, through no lack of effort by the two parties in their political prowess in the region.

After a lull, the fresh round of defections of party stalwarts from the MQM-P, which has been marred by internal groupings and infighting highlights the basic political equation whereby lawmakers jumped a sinking ship to latch on to a lifeline in the face of the impending election. In the face of a splintering party that was quickly losing its influence and bearing, PSP represents an amenable blend of the old party politics rooted in the Muhajir based community, and, for now, one that heralds a cohesive and robust ideology that can contend as a viable force in the upcoming elections. Where PTI and PPP were posed to make gains in the wake of a divided MQM, the PSP stands to be a more organic replacement of the crumbling polity, representing a majority of Muhajirs and their interests and touting more ethnic diversity in its ranks. Where the MQM garnered its influence on a prowess of intimidation and despotism under Altaf and retained its foothold due to political inertia despite flailing under Sattar’s leadership, in light of the same prominent law makers joining its ranks the PSP now represents a more laundered version of the once formidable MQM, one that can make strides in the upcoming elections. With rising parliamentary strength and the establishment behind it, PSP can be strong contender in the race to the finish and rivaling parties need to revise their game plans.