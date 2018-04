Share:

Nothing seems to have changed in Kasur after Zainab’s murder case, which was highlighted by the media effectively. Even after this incident, six minors have been sexually abused in two days in the city recently. It seems like Kasur has become a hub of child sexual abuse in Pakistan, with 720 child assault cases reported in the last three years. No action has been taken by the Punjab police in this regard so far hence, these incidents are continuing.

SARAH AHMAD,

Lahore, April 9.