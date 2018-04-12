Share:

LAHORE - An expatriate Pakistani got back his 132 kanal land and house worth Rs 66 million due to efforts of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab.

Vice Chairperson OPC Senator (Capt) Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said here on Monday that a UAE based Pakistani, Muhammad Saad, had lodged a complaint that his uncle had occupied his 132 kanal inherited agricultural land and a house in village Chaki, district Attock.

The complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Attock for further proceedings. As a result of efforts of the committee members the said land and house were got vacated and handed over to the owner.