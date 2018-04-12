Share:

Islamabad - The leadership development course held for Station House Officers of police stations concluded here on Monday.

The aim of the course was to bring positive change in society by strengthening relationship with citizens and to address their petty disputes through discussion in decent manner. The concluding ceremony was held at Police Line Headquarters and attended among others by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri as Chief Guest, AIG (Establishment) Muhammad Suleman, AIG (General) Farukh Rasheed, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam, and SP (ATS/ARU) Malik Tahir Mehmood. The lectures were given by the representatives of International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Programme (ICTAP) to police officials. The leadership courses for Station House Officers and Additional Station House Officers have been held following directions of Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal. The purpose of the course is to promote community policing, establish strong relations of police officials with citizens and to improve their professional skills, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri hoped that such courses will improve the working of those police officials involved in dealing people on routine basis. A friendly relationship should be established with citizens so that people can visit police stations without any fear, he said. The IGP said that Minister Ahsan Iqbal has the vision to convert all police stations of Islamabad into model police stations and make Capital police as an exemplary force. Temuri termed five elements crucial for a force to set example for others. These five elements, he said, included public friendly, will to serve, true professionalism, ensuring equal implementation of law and to be corruption free.

He said that these five values should be adopted by each personnel of Islamabad police to make it exemplary for other. The IGP awarded to those who were declared Cop of the Month and they included SHO Karachi Company Police Station Inspector Athar Khan, Sub-Inspector (Special Branch) Javed Iqbal, ASI (Investigation Wing) Suleman Shah, Constables (Operations) Fahad Ameen, Abdul Manan (Logistic Division), Adnan Shehzad (Special Branch), Muhammad Siddique (Traffic Police) and Muhammad Razaq (Security Division).

Human Rights Officers ASIs Ali Kamran, Sarwar Naeemi, Nazia serving at Karachi Company, Shehzad town and Women Police Stations respectively were also awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates. Others awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates included ASIs Malik Liaqat Ali, Ameer Ali Sommro from Rescue 15 and lady Constables Muzammil Batool, Anum Noreen from Islamabad Traffic Police. The IGP said that those showing good performance and ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens would be encouraged in future.