GOLD COAST - Akani Simbine grabbed the spotlight and stunned Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100 metres final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as athletics began a new era without Usain Bolt.

In cool conditions in Australia's Gold Coast, South Africa's Simbine stormed up lane seven to win his first major title in 10.03sec, the second fastest time this year. Blake, the fastest man into the final in 10.06, stumbled out of the blocks and dipped for bronze in a disappointing 10.19, behind South African silver-medallist Henricho Bruintjies' 10.17.

It was a chastening outing for Blake, 28, the 2011 world champion who holds the joint second fastest time in history, but whose career has long been overshadowed by the now retired Bolt. "I was stumbling all the way and I didn't recover from it," said Blake. "I'm disappointed because I've been feeling good. I didn't get the start and I was all over the place. I couldn't recover from it."

Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye won the women's 100m in 11.14, ahead of Jamaicans Christania Williams in 11.21 and Gayon Evans with 11.22. Uganda's Stella Chessang won a closely contested women's 10,000m in 31:45.30, and world champion Tomas Walsh heaved 21.41m to win the men's shot put for New Zealand.

In swimming, Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa stunned England's Adam Peaty, the world record-holder, to defend his 50 metres breaststroke title. South Africa's Chad le Clos completed a hat-trick of butterfly golds when he won the 100m race, and Bronte Campbell earned a rare victory over her sister Cate in the 100m freestyle. The results came on a day when New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the Games' first transgender athlete -- although her appearance was cut short by a painful injury.

The 40-year-old was leading the women's +90kg category when she attempted Games-record snatch of 132kg, only for her left elbow to give way under the weight. But Hubbard, who was born Gavin Hubbard and previously represented New Zealand as a man, was delighted with her warm reception by the crowd, which came despite criticism of her participation by rival team officials.

"The crowd was absolutely magnificent. I felt (it was) just like a big embrace and I wanted to give them something that reflected the best I could do, and my only real regret today was that I was unable to show them," she said. Hubbard added: "I think you have to be true to yourself and I hope in this case that's what I've done."

Feagaiga Stowers, second behind Hubbard before her injury, took gold in one of two weightlifting titles for Samoa, who also won the men's 105kg through Sanele Mao. India's Jitu Rai won the men's 10 metres air pistol with a Commonwealth Games record of 235.1 points, and India also won the men's table tennis with victory over Nigeria. And Scottish bowling great Alexander Marshall, a winner at the last four Games, suffered men's pairs defeat alongside Paul Foster to Daniel Salmon and Marc Wyatt of Wales.

Sweet 16 as le Clos carves out more Games history

Chad le Clos toasted South African success in and out of the pool at the Commonwealth Games on Monday after rewriting the history books yet again.

The 25-year-old completed a butterfly hat-trick by romping to victory in the men's 100 metres final in a Games-record 50.65 seconds to become the most decorated Commonwealth Games swimmer of all time with 16 career medals. Le Clos, who shot to fame at the 2012 London Olympics when he floored Michael Phelps in the 200m butterfly, in one of the sport's great upsets, wanted to share his achievement with his team-mates on a big night for South Africa on the Gold Coast.

"That's 16!" le Clos told AFP after surpassing Australian great Susie O'Neill. "I'm very humbled. I knew had to win tonight -- a lot of pressure obviously going in as the favourite. James (Guy) I knew was going to come out guns blazing. It was a tight race but I kept my cool in the end."

"Awesome night -- I don't where to start," added the 25-year-old, pointing to Cameron van der Burgh's upset of world record-holder Adam Peaty in the 50m breaststroke, and Tatjana Schoenmaker's victory in the women's 100m breaststroke. "Cameron was phenomenal. That was one of the best performances I've ever seen him do. And then Tatjana, superstar, getting the double gold (in the 100 and 200m)."

Draped in a South African flag, le Clos also paid tribute to track sprinter Akani Simbine's shock victory over Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100m metres at the Commonwealth Games athletics, with Henricho Bruintjies taking silver. "We got gold and silver in the 100m -- unbelievable!" whooped le Clos, before returning to van der Burgh's stunning defeat of Peaty.

"But Cameron's win was very special. Knowing what he's been through in the last couple of years, especially with Peaty. "Obviously Peaty is the world record-holder, so for him to win that is unbelievable. You've got to tip your cap to Cameron."

Le Clos arrived in Australia hoping to become the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history. He was six medals behind shooters Mick Gault and Philip Adams, who lead the way with 18. Despite adding three gold and one silver to his haul, le Clos will now have to until Birmingham 2022 to overtake them after failing to medal in the 200m freestyle and the 4x100m free.

"If I get a (relay) medal tomorrow, I'll miss it by one but I've done everything that I could," said le Clos, contesting seven events in Gold Coast. "I'm very proud of myself personally. Nothing could have gone better for me this week. I couldn't ask for a better way to end."