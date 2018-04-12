Share:

KHANEWAL-The social, political and trade figures of Khanewal district demanded the railway authorities restore Jaffar Express stopover at Khanewal Railway Station.

The railway authorities had eliminated stopover of 39 up and 40 down Jaffar Express at Khanewal Railway Station, according to a timetable effective from April 15. Public at large had been deprived of a reasonable air-conditioned train service of Pakistan Railways for Quetta, Sukkur and other cities.

Local notables including MNA Muhammad Khan Daha, former provincial Minister transport Haji Irfan Ahmad Khan Daha, MPA Haji Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, MPA Ch Fazalur Rehman, District Council chairman Engr Raza Sargana, Tehsil Municipal Committee Chairman Masood Majeed Khan Daha, Khanewal Citizen's Forum President Dr Yousaf Sumara, general secretary Sh Yousuf and local traders demanded Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Javaid Anwar withdraw the decision of the termination of stopover of 39 up & 40 down Jaffar Express at Khanewal Railway Station.

They were of the view that a two-minute stopover would be sufficient for the people, waiting for boarding a train.