SARGODHA-The two-day national conference on mathematics and applications 2018 kick started at University of Sargodha (UOS) on Monday.

The conference was sequel of two moots organised in 2015 and 2016 by Department of Mathematics, UoS in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) with an overarching aim of value addition in the field of science.

The main purpose behind the conference is to bring together the scholars, engineers, researchers, scientists and practitioners across the globe in order to present and exchange ideas on the ongoing researches on the particular field of mathematics. Besides, the conference also provides a scope for the dignitaries to exchange their ideas and methodologies as well as their experience so as to establish further research interactions for future collaborations.

Renowned research scholars and researchers across the country including Dr Sarwar Jahan from Karachi University, Dr Mujahid Abbas from GC University Lahore, Dr Ghulam Mustafa from Islamia University Bahawalpur, Dr Khalid Saifullah from BZU Multan, Dr Irfan Ali from Model College Islamabad and others put the event in limelight by sharing their ideas about new tendencies in research.

The dean faculty of science and technology Dr Nazra Sultana was the chief guest. She expressed her views that the role of mathematics in the society was not only growing but that mathematics is also increasingly done by machines. This will have an impact on job requirements.

The first session of the conference was chaired by Professor Dr Sarwar Jahan Abbasi from Karachi University while Dr Mujahid Abbas from GC University Lahore delivered a lecturer. He explored the results are obtained without appealing any form of continuity of mappings.

Dr Ghulam Mustafa presented his work on "binary univariate dual and primal subdivision schemes". He proposed an elegant strategy for constructing a family of binary univariate subdivision schemes by introducing two binary schemes.

The speakers of two days national conference were of the view that mathematics is of central importance to modern society which provides the vital underpinning of the knowledge of economy and it is essential in the physical sciences, technology, business, financial services and many others areas.

They hoped that the conference would prove to be an inspiration for forthcoming researchers who are about to pick out their future course of research.