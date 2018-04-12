Share:

KARACHI - A minor girl and a security guard of a private money exchange company were killed during separate incidents of robbery in different parts of the metropolis, here on Monday.

According to details, a minor girl lost her life while a young man was critically wounded in a firing incident occurred at Korangi area. Police said that the incident took place at Sector 51, Korangi within the remits of Zaman Town police station. Police added that at least four armed men riding on two motorcycles were behind the incident. The robbers opened indiscriminate fire upon resistance during looting, resultantly, six-year-old girl and a 22-year-old youngster were wounded.

The robbers, however, managed to escape after committing the crime. Police said that rescuers of welfare association reached the site and shifted the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment where victim girl who later identified as Eshal, daughter of Wajid Omar succumbed to her injuries while a youngster Mohib Elahi was admitted with critical injuries. Zaman Town SHO Malik Ashfaq said that the incident took place when the armed men were trying to loot a cash from a victim Mohib who just reached near to his home after withdrawing cash money from a bank, adding that as soon as he reached near to his home, the armed robbers attempted to loot a cash from him, however, the robbers opened indiscriminate fire at the victim after he offered resistance, resultantly, he was wounded while a minor girl who was playing in the street was also became a victim of the incident. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Similarly, a security guard of a private company was killed in a firing incident on main Rashid Minhas Road within the limits of Federal B Industrial Area. Deceased was identified as 35-year-old Khalid. According to SHO Sajid Javed, the security guard was travelling on a high-roof van of a private money exchange company along with a driver and a staff, adding that the van after leaving their office at Gulshan-e-Iqbal were going somewhere along with a cash.

The officer said that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle were following them and they attempted to intercept the van and opened fire at the van while seeing armed security guard and later managed to escape from the scene. As a result of firing, a security guard was seriously wounded. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja took the notice of the incident and sought a report from the police officials concerned.