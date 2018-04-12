Share:



Morocco's Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani delivers a speech during a meeting of Moroccan political parties in Laayoune, the former capital of Western Sahara, to address a a matter related to the pro-independence Polisario Front in the area.



Moroccan political parties' members attend a meeting in Laayoune, the former capital of Western Sahara, to address a a matter related to the pro-independence Polisario Front in the area.



Moroccan political parties' members attend a meeting in Laayoune, the former capital of Western Sahara, to address a a matter related to the pro-independence Polisario Front in the area.



Moroccan political parties' members attend a meeting in Laayoune, the former capital of Western Sahara, to address a a matter related to the pro-independence Polisario Front in the area.