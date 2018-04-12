Share:

KARACHI - An alleged target killer affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London was arrested during a raid conducted by Rangers in Sharifabad area on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ghulam Farid aka Gada, who also confessed several cases of target killings. Similarly, Rangers also claim to have arrested a suspect, namely Abdul Qayyum who was said to be associated with the Zahid Ladla group of Lyari gangsters. He was involved in drugs peddling. Also Rangers troops conducted raids in Saudabad and Jackson areas and arrested two more suspects who later identified as Faraz Ahmed and Tauqeer Abbas. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in street crimes and drug peddling. The suspects were later handed over to the police.

Separately, a local leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was reportedly taken into custody by law enforcement agencies during a raid conducted in Sector 13-D in Orangi Town. The detainee was identified as Syed Zahid Usmani who was said to be a local leader of the MQM-P. He was later shifted to undisclosed location for further questioning, however, no law enforcement agency has admitted his arrest.