ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly’s 55th session will start with a 90-point heavy agenda today.

Apart from amendments in the Constitution and reports from standing committees, many public-related matters have also been placed on the agenda.

According to the National Assembly calendar, this would be the second last session of the present government, as the fifth parliamentary year will end on May 31.

The first calling attention notice is to invite the attention of the Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division regarding delay in the payment of compensation and allotment of plots to the affectees or land owners in Islamabad, including of Sector E-12.

Notice has been moved by MNAs, Chaudhry Abid Raza, Shamsun Nisa, Sardar Mumtaz and Malik Ibrar Ahmad.

Thousands of allotees of Sector E-12 have been asking for possession of developed plots or payment of full compensation for the last 30 years.

In a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances last year, it was told that those who were allotted plots, 30 years ago, have either died or have become too old- and have yet to get possession of the developed plots.

The committee was also informed that the affectees fall in two categories, those who paid millions of rupees to purchase a plot and one who gave land to the CDA but did not receive proper compensation.

Meanwhile, MNA Perveen Masood Bhatti will move a motion urging government to take immediate steps to increase the basic salaries of the federal government employees forthwith in proportion to the price hike.

She will also move a separate motion to discuss the problems being faced by the government employees in allotment of government accommodations in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Lawmaker Belum Hasnain will move a motion that the house is of the opinion that government should take steps to control unemployment in the country.

Parliamentarian Aisha Syed will move that the house is of the opinion that the government should take steps to simplify the procedure of payment of pension.

On the motion of Nafisa Inayatullah, MNA, house will discuss the situation arising out of increase in the number of children out of schools all over the country.

A call-attention notice to discuss failure of the Nepra to make K-Electric accountable, particularly for unprecedented loadshedding in Karachi has also been placed in the agenda items.

Rana Shamim Ahmad Khan, Chairman Standing Committee on Interior, will move to condone further delay in presentation of a report of the standing committee on the bill to amend the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, namely the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Syed Naveed Qamar will table six bills including the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Pakistan Baitul Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2018, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

He will also move a bill to provide protection, relief and rehabilitation of rights to transgender persons and their welfare and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto -the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018.

Qamar will also move a bill to provide and promote civic education and create awareness relating to fundamental rights and obligations of citizens through the National Civic Education Commission Bill, 2018.