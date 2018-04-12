Share:

LAHORE - NESPAK has won consultancy services for the establishment of a state-of-the-art medical complex in Lahore through a competition. The landmark project, which has been named “DHA Medical City”, will be located on the prime location of main Barki Road on a 357-kanal plot in Sector S, DHA Phase – VIII. NESPAK will be responsible for the master-planning, architectural design, topographic survey, infrastructure design and detailed engineering design for the entire complex. NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir M Hayat has congratulated the staff concerned on this achievement. The complex, which will be completed in phases, comprises a modern 600–bed general hospital, a medical & dental college, three–bed and two-bed apartment blocks, hostel blocks, daycare and gymnasium along with a number of other allied facilities.

DHA Medical City will be the most advanced hospital in Pakistan and will encapsulate within it an architectural finesse that embraces all the positive elements of nature, as spaciousness through the perfect play of light and nature which will nurture the well-being of visitors seeking world class medical services.

The dynamism and fluidity of the architectural design has been incorporated which reiterates the efficiency of an environment through carefully planned vertical and horizontal circulation that will make access to all quarters of the hospital easy and convenient from centralized lobbies.