KASUR/ SADIQABAD/ BAHAWALNAGAR-A man was electrocuted while three others including a woman were killed in traffic accidents occurred in different area of Punjab the other day.

Police said that a woman died and three others sustained injuries in two different traffic accidents occurred in Kasur City and suburbs.

Naseem Bibi, wife of Aslam was killed after the motorcycle rickshaw she was travelling in was hit head-on by a car near Burj Mahalam. In another incident, three women including Munawwar Bibi, her daughter Robina, residents of Samundri and Zuleikha of Pattoki were injured in car-rickshaw collision. They were rushed to Pattoki Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

In SADIQABAD, two youths were crushed to death by a speeding trailer. Saifur Rehman, 19, and Umair Hussain, 15, were on the way on a motorbike. Near National Highways toll plaza, a speeding trailer crushed them to death. The trailer driver escaped from the scene. The dead bodies were shifted to Sadiqabad Tehsil Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122.

In BAHAWALNAGAR, a welder, resident of 182/7R village, Fort Abbas was electrocuted during work. The deceased was identified as Sufyan. He was busy working at a local workshop without safety measures when the incident occurred.