KARACHI - The Sindh Health Department (SHD) will launch a major IT based reform initiative for performance tracking of district health systems and swift response to patient complaints.

This was disclosed by the Health Secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho while speaking to international and national participants of the Sustainable Immunisation Financing workshop organised by the Aga Khan University and John Hopkins University. “The Sindh Health Department is taking concrete steps to make immunisation accessible to every child. Our government has demarcated funds for purchase of vaccines to decrease reliance on international aid. “We are supporting immunised PPPs and launching the Tibbi initiative to track real time performance of government health staff,” he added.

The Tibbi will build on AKU’s Teeku Android APP for Immunisation governance which has demonstrated rapid increase in immunisation rates in piloted for immunisation.” remarked Dr Pechuho, Secretary Health to Sindh Government.

The Tibbi initiative is expected to integrate monitoring of preventive health programs, health facility performance and patient referrals providing instant and verifiable online data.

The Aga Khan University’s Teeku areas was transferred free of cost by the university to the Health Department for adaption into the government’s monitoring reform initiative.