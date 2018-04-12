Share:

Rawalpindi - The police have busted a gang of robbers wanted by police in a house robbery case and recovered weapons and stolen cash from their possession.

The robbers, who robbed a house in Wah Cantt in guise of police and Punjab Rangers, were associated with “Hakeem Ullah Gang”, disclosed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf at a press briefing at Taxila on Monday.

He was flanked by Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Taxila Circle Sajid Gondal and other members of police raiding team.

According the media men, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that a gang of robbers, clad in police uniform, stormed into a house located at Wah Cantt on 27th July 2017 and detained the family members in a room. He said the robbers collected gold ornaments, mobile phone and Rs 3.9 million cash and fled.

Police registered a case under sections 395/412/170 and 171 of Pakistan Penal Court and began investigation, he said.

SP Syed Ali formed a special team under supervision of DSP Taxila Circle Sajid Gondal tasking it to trace the gang of robbers.

The other members of special team included SHO PS Wah Cantt, SHO PS Taxila, SI Muhammad Raffique, Zafar Iqbal, constables Adnan Ghaffar, Zeeshan Ali and Muhammad Ali.

The police team had arrested the gang of robbers during a raid, SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf informed.

The detained robbers were identified as Hakeem Ullah alias Mullah (the ring leader), Noor Halim, Naheem Khan and Bahadur Ali, he said.

Police also recovered 4 pistols of 30 bore and Rs 2.2 million cash from the robbers against whom another case was registered on charges of possessing illegal weapons.

Police produced the robbers before a court of law where they were identified by applicants and witnesses during identification parade at Adiala Jail. SSP was of the view that police obtained physical remand of the robbers and interrogated them.