ISLAMABAD - Two main opposition parties, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan People’s Party, have separately submitted adjournment motions in the National Assembly Secretariat on newly-introduced “tax amnesty scheme” and India’s brutal aggression towards innocent, unarmed Kashmiris, respectively.

The PPP and the PTI have submitted the adjournment motions, to discuss both the important matters in the National Assembly starting from Tuesday (today).

The PTI submitted an adjournment motion over the newly-introduced tax amnesty scheme — aimed at broadening the tax base by whitening black money against paying a nominal tax — without taking the parliament onboard.

The PPP, the PTI, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, the Jamaat-e-Islami and other opposition parties have already opposed the scheme, and they will grill the government for not discussing the amnesty scheme with the opposition in the parliament. “The amnesty scheme could also have been approved through the parliament but the government rushed to approve it through an ordinance,” said an opposition member.

President Mamnoon Hussain has signed the newly-introduced “tax amnesty scheme” through which people with assets within the country will be brought within the tax net after they pay a five per cent penalty.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had announced the Economic Reforms Package by substantially reducing the income tax rates to declare local and foreign assets by paying a nominal tax. According to the policy, all the undeclared incomes earned before June 30, 2017, on all local assets (gold, bonds, property etc) can be legalised on a payment of five per cent penalty. Through this scheme, the foreign assets holders could bring their undeclared foreign money in the country by paying a two per cent penalty.

Meanwhile, the PPP submitted an adjournment motion on India’s brutal aggression against innocent, unarmed Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

“Parliamentary consensus must be formed leading to national Kashmir policy, which seeks [a] way out of the continuing impasse on Kashmir in line with [the] UNSC resolution and compel India to stop massacre of Kashmir in IOK,” said PPP’s lawmakers in their adjournment motion, arguing that successive governments had failed to evolve a cohesive Kashmir policy. “An urgent discussion is needed on the issue [at] forums like the UN, [the] EU and [the] OIC etc,” they said.

