MULTAN-PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PML-N has vanished and Nawaz Sharif has gone out of politics for good after his disqualification.

"Now the PPP will contest election against PTI and Muslim League-Shehbaz (ML-S)," the PPP chairman declared while addressing a news conference here on Monday. Bilawal asserted that the PML-N has practically died and now it has become PML (S). He claimed that the people would prefer PPP to S-League and PTI in general elections 2018 because it is the only party wants to turn Pakistan into a progressive and strong state.

He claimed that a plan is being knitted to hold RO election in 2018, pattern on of the 2013 elections. He stressed the need for granting complete autonomy to the election commission, adding that the PML-N, PTI and JI were given a free hand to run election campaigns in 2013 while PPP was barred in the name of terrorism. He said that former Prime Minister Gilani's son was kidnapped. Answering a question, he said that there is a major difference between by and general elections while politics is the name of day by day change.

He pointed out that Nawaz Sharif is the only person who became Prime Minister thrice but he did nothing except for a metro. He said that PPP focused on resolving public problems in its all regimes and the history testifies the fact that the country always made progress in PPP era. He pointed out that the PML-N claimed that it has eliminated power loadshedding, posing a question "Do the party claims this because there is no power outage in Raiwind."

To a query, Bilawal said that the existing accountability mechanism is not impartial and it needs to be changed. "We want such an accountability system that holds across the board accountability of all," he stressed. The PPP chairman said that the current loadshedding completely ruined powerlooms, textile and agriculture sectors. He maintained that on one hand the rulers denied power supply and on the other forced people to commit suicides by sending excessive bills.

He said that the PPP raised the issue of a separate province to eliminate deprivations of people from South Punjab. He said that the people have no concern with Nawaz Sharif's lament that why he was expelled. He said that wherever he visited Multan, the people told him that his (PPP) government had done a lot of work. He said that the PML-N executed just one project of Metro which was flop as very little people travel on it. He pointed out that the people faced problems like poverty, unemployment, unavailability of healthcare facilities, absence of clean drinking water and the government should resolve these issues.

Bilawal said that the PPP is the only ideological party which has been striving to lift the living standard of the masses. He said that numerous projects were executed during the eras of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto while Asif Zardari gave CPEC to the country. He said that coward people did not do work on Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project and due to non-execution of the project now Pakistan would have to pay fine.

The PPP chairman claimed that today even the residents of Islamabad lamented that they do not have clean drinking water while on the other hand PPP lifted six lac families up the poverty line in just Sindh. He continued that the PPP government carried out lining of 18,000 water courses and established heart hospitals where free treatment is offered to the people.

He declared that now South Punjab would serve as his headquarters for political activities and he would stand shoulder to shoulder with the residents of this region to resolve their problems. "The residents of South Punjab should support PPP so that we can create South Punjab province after winning the election," he underlined. He said that the PPP is an ideological, political and national party which established rule of law, protected institutions and promoted sectors like trade, agriculture and labour. He said that it was PPP that granted common people access to the prime minister. He said that the PPP granted President, Prime Minister, Speaker, Foreign Minister, Chief Minister, Governor and other important offices to South Punjab.

Bilawal said that the PPP took practical steps to get the people rid of problems instead of showing off as agricultural revolution took place during PPP era and poverty ended.