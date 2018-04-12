Share:

LOS ANGELES-Horror-thriller “A Quiet Place,” a movie featuring barely three minutes of dialogue, made a resounding debut in North American theaters over the three-day weekend, taking in an estimated $50 million, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said other day.

That gave the Paramount film the second highest domestic opening of the year, behind only the Disney/Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther,” in one of the top openings ever for a horror flick.

“A Quiet Place” is built around a simple but chilling premise: flesh-eating creatures have invaded Earth, but they are blind and can track their prey only by sound.

So actor/director John Krasinski, his wife (in the film and in real life) Emily Blunt and their children must adapt - through sign language and ingenious adaptations - or die.

The film has drawn rave reviews, with a 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Last week’s box-office leader, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” - a futuristic homage to films of the 1980s - came in second this weekend at $25.1 million. The Warner Bros. film tells the story of a teenage gamer (Wade Watts) who finds himself inside an addictive virtual reality world. In third was another new release, Universal’s “Blockers,” at $21.4 million. A raunchy comedy starring John Cena and Leslie Mann, the movie drew considerable buzz at the South by Southwest film festival.

Still flourishing in its eighth week out, “Black Panther” netted $8.4 million for fourth spot. Already the highest-grossing superhero film in US history, its cumulative total in the US and Canada now exceeds $665 million. The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o.

In fifth was faith-based drama “I Can Only Imagine” from Roadside Attractions, at $8.4 million. The movie, starring J. Michael Finley as lead singer in a popular Christian band, was made for a modest $7 million and now has a North American net of $69 million.