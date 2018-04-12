Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Samuel L Jackson doubts the success of ‘Black Panther’ will lead to long-term changes in Hollywood. The acclaimed Marvel movie has led to calls for more films to be led by black actors and actresses, but Jackson doesn’t think it will ultimately have the impact some fans have suggested. Speaking to Matt Pomroy, Jackson explained: ‘’I’m not positive that ‘Black Panther’ is going to change the dynamic of black stories being told in Hollywood and being accepted all over the world. ‘’It’s an action-adventure story and a lot of people like those, and they’ll work all over the world forever because everybody loves a hero.