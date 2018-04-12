Share:

Qasim, Nisar win Samson Memorial Golf

LAHORE - Qasim Ali Khan and Nisar Zaman won the gross and net titles respectively in the 7th Samson Memorial Golf Tournament supported and endorsed by Silk Bank, SA Gardens and Gymkhana members, here at the Lahore Gymkhana golf course. Others who sparkled in the various events at stake were Mrs Asma Shami in the ladies section, Asad Khan in the seniors section and Haroon Saleem in ‘A Caddies’ section. The Samson Memorial Golf Championship is arranged by Rashid Masih, a golf supervisor at Lahore Gymkhana in memory of his son Samson, who was a caddie at the club and died in a tragic accident seven years ago. Through immense devotion, Rashid Masih manages to raise sufficient funds each year with the help of Gymkhana golf playing members to hold this event in a befitting manner and a part of the funds raised are donated and handed over to the mother of the deceased Samson. This year, the championship was contested in senior caddies, staff caddies, category ‘b’ caddies, veteran golfers, senior golfers, ladies and amateurs events. In caddies events, M Abbas was the winners in senior caddies section, Pervaiz John was on top in staff caddies segment, Sabir in category ‘B’ caddies section and Haroon Saleem in category ‘A’ caddies segment. In amateurs’ events, Qasim Ali Khan dazzled with a feast of solid stroke making and by virtue of accurate hitting and good putting compiled a champion like score of gross 72. Nisar Zaman had an impressive net score of 67 to win the net event. In the end, the prizes were awarded to the top performers by Lahore Gymkhana convener golf Shaukat Javed, captain golf Amer Mehmood and director tournament Omer Zia.–Staff Reporter

Lahore: Prize winners of 7th Samson Memorial Golf Tournament in a photo with chief guests.

Jamshed guides Amir Memorial CC to win

LAHORE - Amir Memorial Cricket Club beat Fayyaz Memorial Cricket Club by 120 runs to enter the second round of the 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament, being organised by Golden Star Cricket Club here. Brilliant all-round performance of Amir Memorial’s Jamshed was the only highlight of the match, which was played at Jallo Stadium. Amir Memorial, batting first, scored 238 runs in 34.2 over losing all their wickets. Bilal Hanif was top scorer with 65 runs while Jamshed contributed 54 and Adeel Mushtaq 52. M Zahid captured 3/34, Faizan Ahmad 3/44 and Rafqat Hussain 2/49. In reply, Fayyaz Memorial Cricket Club were all out for meager 118 runs. Only Asad Ali (28) and M Zohaib (25) could cross the double figures. Syed M Waqas clinched 3/13 and Umer Siraj 2/24.–Staff Reporter

Lodhran: Players pose for a photo with Pakistan Touchball Federation secreatry Zahoor Chaudhry during the South Punjab Inter-District Touchball Championship.